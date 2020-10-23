WWE has announced a "Law and Otis" segment for tonight's SmackDown on FS1.

The segment, which was originally announced for SmackDown earlier this month, will see Otis go to court to defend his Money In the Bank contract against The Miz and John Morrison.

This could be the end of the Otis vs. Miz feud as Miz and Morrison were drafted to RAW in the 2020 WWE Draft, as was Otis' tag team partner Tucker. Otis appeared on RAW this week in a lucha mask, as El Gran Gordo, to continue the feud.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's Hell In a Cell go-home edition of SmackDown, which will air on FS1 due to MLB World Series coverage on FOX. Below is the updated announced line-up:

* Otis heads to court to defend MITB briefcase against The Miz

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns delivers his final message to cousin Jey Uso before their "I Quit" match at Hell In a Cell, explaining the consequences for if Uso loses

* Will SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will sign her Hell In a Cell contract for the match with Sasha Banks?