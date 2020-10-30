PAC is set to make his return to AEW TV next week.

AEW just announced that PAC will "break his silence" on next Wednesday's Full Gear go-home edition of Dynamite on TNT.

"After months of silence in isolation, we'll hear from @bastardPac this Wednesday, November 4th on #AEWDynamite!," AEW tweeted.

PAC has been away since March due to being stuck in the UK because of the COVID-19 travel restrictions. He had been in the Death Triangle stable with The Lucha Bros. He last wrestled on March 11, teaming with Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M for a win over Joey Janela and Private Party.

Below is the updated listing for next week's Full Gear go-home edition of Dynamite:

* PAC breaks his silence

* World Champion Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will meet face to face

* Chris Jericho does commentary

* Sammy Guevara and Ortiz vs. MJF and Wardlow

* Shawn Spears vs. Scorpio Sky

* Miro vs. Trent

* TNT Champion Cody Rhodes and the Gunn Club vs. The Dark Order (Colt Cabana, John Silver, 10)