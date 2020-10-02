Paige, who is retired from in-ring action and is not currently being used on WWE TV, is one of the WWE talents who have built up a strong following on Twitch with her frequent livestreams. She took to Twitter this afternoon and commented on what she's built on the platform, which appears to be a reference to WWE's new edict on third party activity.

As Raj exclusively reported on Thursday, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon issued a reminder to talent that they had until today, October 2, to cease all unauthorized third party activity. Talents were reminded that repeated violations may result in potential fines, suspensions or terminations. It was also revealed that WWE will be taking over the Twitch accounts created by talents, in four weeks. WWE will reportedly own those accounts, and talents will receive a percentage of the revenue. This revenue will count against the pay from their downside guarantees.

Paige noted on Twitter today that she's proud of what she's built with her fan base on Twitch.

"Twitch is MY place what I built with my wonderful fans. A place where people can go and feel some positivity and little bit of normalcy. Fun. Interactive. Non judgemental. Charitable place. I'm proud of what I built with my fan base," she wrote.

Stay tuned for more on WWE's third party edict and the take over of talent Twitch accounts. You can see Paige's full tweet below: