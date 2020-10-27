Pat McAfee has confirmed that he was the one who hired Ridge Holland to attack Adam Cole at the recent WWE NXT "Takeover: 31" event.

As seen in the Twitter video below, McAfee announced the storyline reveal on how he paid Holland off and bought the Mercedes Benz that was shown on NXT TV a few weeks back. McAfee also indicated that he and NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch will be at Wednesday's NXT Halloween Havoc special on the USA Network.

The video includes a response to a fan on Twitter, and more insults at the pro wrestling community. McAfee brags about his recent "Takeover: XXX" match with Cole and then said he hired Holland to take care of his light work. He indicated that he had plans to run wild through NXT with Holland until the injury, but then he made a deal with Lorcan and Burch. McAfee said they're just getting started.

"Who do you think bought that Mercedes? Whatever's left of the Undisputed Era and whoever else from #WWENXT that wants some can come get some at #HalloweenHavoc on Wednesday if they got a problem with it. Remember.. We're the greatest. You suck. Cheers," McAfee wrote as the caption to the video.

McAfee returned to NXT TV last week and helped Lorcan and Burch capture the titles from Breezango. He cut a post-match promo and said they are just getting started with what they have planned for NXT, and also taunted The Undisputed Era. McAfee arranged the title shot for Burch and Lorcan by having Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish attacked in mysterious backstage attacks as they were originally scheduled to challenge Breezango. The storyline injury for Cole is that he suffered broken ribs at Takeover, but will be medically cleared soon. Holland was removed from the storyline, at least temporarily, as he suffered legitimate injuries on a recent NXT TV episode.

Stay tuned for more on the new NXT storyline with McAfee. You can see his full tweet below: