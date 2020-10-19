In a recent interview with TV Insider, Paul Heyman was asked to compare Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, the two WWE Superstars he has managed in recent years.

Heyman admitted that it's a difficult question to answer since it's rather hard to differentiate the visions and desires of Reigns behind the scenes from those on-screen, especially since the WWE Universal Champion turned heel.

"They are one and the same," said Heyman. "Roman Reigns accomplished a body of work in his first eight years on the main roster in WWE that will go down in history. To his enormous credit, he looked back at that body of work and felt very unfulfilled and unsatisfied because, much like Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey, Roman realized history will be unappreciative of Roman Reigns' contribution to the narrative of WWE 25, 50 and 100 years from now."

Heyman felt that the first eight years of Reigns' career will eventually "pale in comparison" to what The Tribal Chief will eventually achieve in the WWE.

"As he enters his prime, Roman will make people realize that the past eight years was the warmup for...the true Hall of Fame, legendary portion of his career.

"Everything you've seen Roman Reigns accomplish until now was just setting the table for the history you're going to witness unfold in the next few weeks, months, years. He was just getting ready for this portion of his career," added Heyman.

When asked which brand--Raw or SmackDown--got the better end of the WWE Draft, Heyman said the blue brand won simply because they could draft Reigns.

"I think Friday Night SmackDown got the better of the draft. Perhaps the best of the draft was right off the top when SmackDown's first pick was Roman Reigns.

"The fact that this network can keep Roman Reigns as their premiere star on Friday nights on network is the determining factor: SmackDown won the draft this year and perhaps scored the greatest draft pick in the history of the WWE Draft."

Reigns will defend his WWE Universal Championship match against Jey Uso in the first-ever "I Quit Match" inside a Hell in a Cell at the upcoming PPV.