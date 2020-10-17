Paul Heyman recently joined Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, and took the time to address retired UFC star, Daniel Cormier, calling out Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Heyman said Cormier is always wanting to fight a "Paul Heyman Guy", and says he doesn't blame him because his guys are box office draws while stating Cormier never was.

"When I'm done with this deposition, I'm getting on a private jet and going to an undisclosed location for a private meeting of which you won't be hearing about for quite a while," Heyman said. "So I didn't have time to do this from my house or den like every other schmuck does. Kind of like [Daniel] Cormier does every Monday because he's retired and has nothing to do with his life except live out his masturbatory fantasies about stepping into the ring with either Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns.

"It always has to be a 'Paul Heyman Guy' that he wants to step into the ring with," Heyman added. "Not that I blame him, because he's thinking box office, which he never was, so I like to do things differently. Like doing this from my car, since nobody else does."

Heyman later weighed in on if he believes Ronda Rousey will ever return to in-ring action with WWE, and said he personally hopes she will. Heyman had high praise for Rousey and called her a "barrier breaker", while also saying she wants to be a leader at whatever she does.

"Well, I don't know if that's true or false," Heyman said. "I certainly hope that's true. I believe it will be true when there is a new trail to blaze or something that Ronda Rousey can do to upgrade the presentation and do something that nobody else has ever thought of before. Ronda Rousey is never going to want to be the status quo. Ronda Rousey is the disrupter of the status quo and the person that defines the trajectory of whatever she is doing heading into the future.

"Whether that is women's MMA or women's wrestling in WWE, Ronda Rousey leads the way," Heyman added. "She will never just be one of the pack. She will never say, 'Okay, let's redefine this or reimagine it'. Ronda Rousey wants to find new things to do and create all new scenarios. She wants to bring a redefined definition, but a brand new definition to whatever she does. She's a barrier breaker and a creator of new environments."

Heyman also gave his take on if he thinks CM Punk will ever step foot in a WWE ring again and said he legitimately doesn't know. He added that if that was to ever take place, it would be solely between Punk and Vince McMahon.

"I don't know," Heyman said. "That's certainly up to CM Punk. Maybe Vince McMahon, or both. On that one, I really have absolutely no clue. You'd probably know far better than I."

CM Punk famously walked away from WWE in January 2014 and retired from professional wrestling. Punk later appeared on Colt Cabana's Art Of Wrestling podcast in November 2014 and spilled the details of his exit from the company. Punk said he was suspended for two months for walking out, but when the suspension was over, nobody from WWE got in contact with him regarding a return, and instead, they served him termination papers on his wedding day that June. The manner of firing was enough for Punk to say, at that time, that he vowed to never return to the company. Punk also publicly stated many times that a big part of his frustration before he left WWE was due to his position at WrestleMania. He felt he had earned the right to main event WrestleMania, but the last straw for him was being booked to wrestle Triple H.

Punk was also named as Tony Khan's first target for the start up of All Elite Wrestling, but it was recently reported Punk wanted an "astronomical" amount of money. Money seems to be the biggest disconnect for Punk's return to in-ring competition, but rumors of him returning to the business arise every few months.

