- Above is today's Hell in a Cell preview edition of The Bump, streaming at 4 pm ET. The show features WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, WWE Hall of Fame Mick Foley, Jey Uso, and Murphy. Hell in a Cell start at 7 pm ET (Kickoff at 6 pm ET).

- The following indie content has been added to the WWE Network this weekend: The Greatest Independent Steel Cage Matches, Best of Ilja Dragunov in PROGRESS, wXx Shotgun (S2E6), and ICW Fight Club 100.

- Paul Heyman took a photo of himself (wearing a mask) before tonight's Hell in a Cell PPV. Heyman hyped up WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending against Jey Uso inside Hell in a Cell. As noted, Reigns said if The Usos don't fall in line they are going to get "kicked out of the family."

"TONIGHT! CONSEQUENCES! The very first I QUIT MATCH inside #HIAC! The Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns becomes the UNDISPUTED #TribalChief! Custom @Zegna suit, tie, pocket square."