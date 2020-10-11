- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring the most shocking faction member reveals, featuring Mustafa Ali leading RETRIBUTION.
- Today, Ricochet turns 32 years old. Other birthdays today include: Rhea Ripley (24), WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi (55), and Taz (53).
No one does it like him. Happy birthday, @KingRicochet! ?? pic.twitter.com/1U176LvSuA
- Paul Heyman announced he'll be on today's NFL on FOX Pre-Show at 11:37 am ET to give his first-ever NFL spoiler.
TODAY at 11:37am Eastern Time on @FOXtv... For the very first time EVER ... @NFLonFOX fans will get a taste of the greatness that has been bestowed upon the @WWE Universe for a long long time ... my very 1st @NFL spoiler! pic.twitter.com/teoNS6loEX— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) October 11, 2020