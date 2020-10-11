WWE star and former SmackDown women's champion Carmella released a new still from a beach photo shoot in Miami with the caption, "Girl, do it for you."

The Princess of Staten Island was revealed as the mystery women on the blue-brand program earlier this month, which garnered some negative reaction on social media.

She later wrote about the experience on social media.

"Been off TV & out of the public eye for over five months," she said. "I come back for one night & the amount of negative comments I see just based on my looks alone is disgusting. I forgot what a toxic place social media can truly be. Thank god I know what a hot b---- I am."

Carmella's last match was the Money In The Bank ladder match at the MITB pay per view in May. Her return has followed weeks of vignettes.

