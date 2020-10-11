WWE superstar Lana issued a short statement on her Instagram promising fans that she will bounce back from her last few weeks on Raw, where the Ravishing Russian has been slammed through a table on multiple occasions. She wrote, "In spite of everything, I shall rise again! (Catch my wrestling journey-link in bio. #MondayNightRaw on the @usa_network)"

While Lana has enjoyed utilizing her social media channels, including passing one million followers on Twitter and Tik Tok, that hasn't stopped her from dealing with her fair share of online trolls. She recently released a heartfelt message asking for cyberbullies to leave her alone.

"It's crazy to see me that I can post a video on my IG & get so much hate & cyberbullying comments & then @NatbyNature can post the exact same video and everyone say it's the best TikTok ever !" Lana wrote. "It's the same video that I made.... why are all of you such bullies to me? If all of you keep coming at me in cyberbullying ways .... the entire household of @ToBeMiro & my social medias will be turned off.

"Mental health is the most important. Cyberbullying can really effect someone's mental health. Please have respect & stop cyberbullying me."

Check out her most recent post below.