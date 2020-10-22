WWE superstar Sasha Banks released a new photo on her Instagram earlier today with the caption, "What can I say except, "You're welcome #showupforyourself."

Aside from her activity on social media, 'The Boss' has been preparing for her upcoming SmackDown women's title showdown against best-friend-turned-rival, Bayley, at this Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay per view.

The feud, which has been steadily building since last year, came to a head when Bayley attacked Banks following their tag team loss to Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax on a recent episode of SmackDown.

The two would later meet in a televised singles matchup, but the bout ended in a disqualification after Bayley used a steel chair. The events set up Sunday's title matchup, which will be contested inside of the cell.

Check out The Boss' post below: