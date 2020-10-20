Scarlett Bordeaux has taken to Instagram to provide an update on Karrion Kross' rehabilitation from shoulder injury. In a short video clip, Kross can be seen lifting Scarlett and another woman simultaneously while doing a shoulder press with a bamboo bar.

"Everyone loves a comeback, but not everyone is willing to do what it takes. We're getting closer... and he's about to be the deadliest piece on the board," wrote Scarlett, Kross' real life girlfriend and on-screen manager.

As seen in the video above, Kross posted a clip on Monday of his workout from Tulum Jungle Gym on the Caribbean coast of Tulum, located a couple of hours from Cancun, Mexico.

Kross separated his acromioclavicular joint when he defeated Keith Lee for the NXT Championship in the main event of Takeover: XXX. He was forced to relinquish his title the next night on NXT.

