WWE star Scarlett Bordeaux released a new beach-side photo on her Instagram with the caption, "Good Morning, Sunshine."

The former IMPACT Knockout has been absent from NXT television ever since Karrion Kross relinquished the NXT title due to a shoulder injury suffered at NXT TakeOver: XXX.

Bordeaux has remained active on social media, most recently issuing a warning to Finn Balor and Adam Cole ahead of their singles-bout to crown a new champion, a match that was eventually won by Balor.

Check out her latest post below: