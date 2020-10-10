WWE stars Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose shared a series of posts on their Instagram hyping up the WWE Draft, which began on last night's episode of SmackDown and will continue through Monday's edition of Raw.

Rose begins by asking fans whether or not they'll be watching the draft, then claims herself and Brooke as pre-draft picks. She wrote, "I guess you could call us top picks ? @ashasebera_danabrooke Whose watching the #WWEdraft tonight on @wweonfox ??#PREDRAFTPICKS #Raw #Smackdown."

Brooke later adds to the fun by stating, "Life isn't bad for a Pre-first round draft pick" - #hotpick I mean #toppick! @mandysacs & I will be watching closely, will you be!? "

The duo paired up shortly after Rose's trade to Raw on behalf of the Miz, who only got rid of the former Fire and Desire member to get inside the head of Money In The Bank winner Otis. Fortunately they both were drafted to the red-brand, and have been putting together a string of wins that could potentially make them future challengers for the WWE women's tag team titles currently held by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Check out their posts below.