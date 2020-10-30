NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai took to Twitter on Thursday to share a heartfelt post about how adopting a black cat from a local shelter "changed her life" for the better and brought her a ton of good fortune.

Through the post, she also tried to bust an ancient Western myth that black cats are bearers of bad will and symbols of evil omens.

"I heard it isn't popular to adopt black cats in the US," wrote Shirai. "I adopted a black cat from the local shelter. After that, I became NXT Women's Champion. Don't believe the bad things you hear about black cats. He gives me a lot of happiness and changed my life! #InternationalCatDay."

The U.S. celebrates both International Cat Day and its own National Cat Day every year on October 29. However, the rest of the world observes World Cat Day on August 8.

Earlier this week, Shirai successfully retained her NXT Women's Championship in a Tables, Ladders & Scares Match against Candice LeRae at NXT's special episode of Halloween Havoc.

Check out pictures of Shirai and her black cat below: