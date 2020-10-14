WWE star Zelina Vega recently took to her Instagram to show some new photos from her latest photo shoot with photographer Joey Wright.

In a post earlier today, Vega wrote, "Got some new fun stuff for you guys! Check out my linktree in my bio!"

Earlier this week, she wrote, "Muneca level. Unachievable by everyone else but attempts are admirable. Pointless, but.. admirable. @joeywrightphoto at it again! Killin the photography game. Thank you."

After going unpicked for the first several rounds of the WWE Draft Vega was chosen by SmackDown following last night's edition of Monday Night Raw. Joining her on the blue brand is former NXT champion and real-life husband Aleister Black. In a recent interview Black was asked whether he would ever want to be managed by Vega.

"I personally think that it makes no sense to put me and her together because Aleister Black and Zelina Vega don't have anything in common," Black said. "Tom and Thea, who are married, have everything in common, but the characters have literally no alignment with each other. So am I saying never, never, never, never? No, but right now it's zero to none. There's nothing that's going to happen that is going to put myself and Zelina Vega together."

Vega and Black did cross paths during their time in NXT, when Vega managed then champion Andrade.

Check out her Instagram posts below.