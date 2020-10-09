WWE officials are reportedly planning a few big roster changes for Night 1 of the 2020 Draft, which kicks off with tonight's SmackDown on FOX episode.

While plans are still being discussed, @Wrestlevotes reports that as of 10am this morning, the Draft moves at the top have WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns staying on SmackDown, while WWE Champion Drew McIntyre stays on RAW, Seth Rollins moves to the blue brand from RAW, and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt moves to the red brand from SmackDown.

The WWE Draft will wrap with Monday's RAW episode. You can click here for full rules on the Draft, and details on the Superstar pools for both nights.

Stay tuned for updates on the Draft and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET tonight.