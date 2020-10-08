Priscilla Kelly has to pull out of GCW's The Collective this weekend due to a family emergency.

SHIMMER Wrestling shared the news on Twitter.

The promotion wrote, "Unfortunately, Priscilla Kelly has informed us that due to a family emergency, she must pull out of her scheduled matches this weekend as part of #TheCollective. We wish Priscilla and her family the very best."

Kelly was originally scheduled to wrestle on Saturday against EFFY at "EFFY's Big Gay Brunch" and Sunday against Zoey Skye at "SHIMMER At The Collective."

Below you can see SHIMMER's tweet: