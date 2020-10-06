R-Truth is once again your WWE 24/7 Champion.

Tonight's RAW episode saw Truth drop the title to Drew Gulak during a backstage segment. This was Gulak's third 24/7 Title reign, ending Truth's reign that began at last week's RAW. Late on in tonight's show, Truth regained the title in a backstage segment that also featured Akira Tozawa.

Truth is now on his 42nd reign with the WWE 24/7 Title.

Stay tuned for more on the WWE 24/7 Title. Above and below are shots of tonight's title changes at the WWE ThunderDome from the Amway Center in Orlando: