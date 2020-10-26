Randy Orton defeated Drew McIntyre to capture the WWE Championship in the main event of Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. After the win, Orton's wife, Kim, took to Instagram to share backstage pictures of the couple celebrating the victory.

"And NEW....14X champ, MY HUSBAND @randyorton Super proud of the job you and @dmcintyrewwe did tonight. But the best man won," Kim wrote on Instagram.

After losing to McIntyre at SummerSlam and Clash of Champions, Orton finally got the job done, and possibly ended their rivalry, inside the Hell in a Cell structure. Towards the closing stages of the match, Orton knocked McIntyre off the side of the Cell and sent him crashing through an announce table below. The finish saw Orton duck a Claymore kick and respond with the RKO for the pinfall victory.

Orton is now tied with Triple H as a 14-time World Champion. He only trails Ric Flair and John Cena, who both have 16 title reigns each.

Check out Kim's backstage pictures below: