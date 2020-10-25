Now streaming on the WWE Network, the latest WWE Untold spotlights the feud between The Undertaker and Randy Orton. At WWE Armageddon in 2005, the two met inside Hell in a Cell with Undertaker picking up the victory over The Viper.

On social media, Orton recalled that bout, noting that while he lost that particular match, it helped give him the necessary experience to leave tonight's cell as WWE Champion against Drew McIntyre.

"Facing @Undertaker throughout 2005 is one of the highlights of that stage in my career. From #WrestleMania to a #HIAC match, he prepared me for what was to come. I lost the match at Armageddon, but I plan on leaving tonight as @WWE Champion. Thank you, Taker. @WWENetwork"

You can check out some of Orton and Undertaker's most memorable moments in the videos above and below. Tonight's WWE Hell in a Cell starts with the Kickoff at 6 pm ET, and the main card at 7 pm ET.