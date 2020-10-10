The late Eddie Guerrero would have celebrated his 53rd birthday on Friday. While paying homage to the legacy of Guerrero, Randy Orton posted a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Orton explained why it was always easy to approach Guerrero, who went out of his way to make youngsters like himself "feel comfortable" in a locker room full of established veterans.

"He [Eddie] saw a young newcomer to the biz who was excited to work with him and he took the time to make me feel comfortable. I take that with me these days, the understanding that the new guys aren't anything more then exactly how I USED to be.

"He made me feel welcome. He made me feel important. I will forever miss him, and can say without a doubt that he was one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of boots. RIP #eddieguerrero," wrote Orton.

AEW star Chris Jericho responded to the post and joked that Orton was a rather difficult youngster to deal with backstage.

"[Dealing with today's young guys] won't be as difficult as you were back then dude!," wrote Jericho.

In another post, Jericho wrote, "We ALL gaf [gave a f--k] about u man. But you didn't make it easy."

As of this writing, Orton has yet to respond to Jericho.

