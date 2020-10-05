The WWE Title match for Hell In a Cell is now official.

Tonight's RAW saw Randy Orton issue a challenge to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, for a match that will take place inside the Cell structure. McIntyre later accepted the challenge and the match was made official.

The 2020 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will air live on October 25 from WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando. This may be the final WWE pay-per-view from the Amway Center under the current residency as the contract expires at the end of this month.

Below is the updated card for Hell In a Cell:

Hell In a Cell for the WWE Title

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Hell In a Cell for the WWE Universal Title

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Stay tuned for more on the Hell In a Cell card.