- The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel recently posted this exclusive look at the Capitol Wrestling Center, which is where WWE NXT and WWE 205 Live are being taped at these days. The arena at the WWE Performance Center was re-named and re-designed ahead of the recent "Takeover: 31" event.

The video shows WWE Executive Vice President Triple H walking NXT Superstars through the CWC, and features comments from several stars including Matt Bloom, William Regal, Robbie Brookside, Drake Maverick, Johnny Gargano, Kushida, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai, Ember Moon, Adam Cole and Alicia Taylor, among others.

- Retribution recently participated in their first official WWE photo shoot. You can see a photo from the shoot below, in a tweet from Reckoning (Mia Yim).

"Only those who went hungry with me and stood by me when I went through a bad time at some point in my life will eat at my table. #RETRIBUTION," Reckoning wrote with her tweet.

The 2020 WWE Draft saw Mustafa Ali, Reckoning, T-BAR, Mace and Slapjack get drafted to the RAW brand. You can see Reckoning's full tweet below:

