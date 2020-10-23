Rey Mysterio is expected to return to the ring soon.

It was reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mysterio should be back in the ring any time now. Mysterio said his partially torn triceps healed slower than he originally expected, but he's currently at around 99%.

It was reported in early September that some in WWE expected Rey to be cleared in time for the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view, which takes place this Sunday. Rey suffered the triceps injury during the WWE Payback pay-per-view on August 30, as he and son Dominik defeated Seth Rollins and Murphy. He did not need surgery to repair the injury as the tear was partial, not full.

Rey and his son Dominick Mysterio were sent to the SmackDown brand in the 2020 WWE Draft earlier this month.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

