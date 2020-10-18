Rey Mysterio, who was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown during the WWE Draft, has revealed that he is very close to returning to the ring after suffering a torn triceps at last month's WWE Payback pay-per-view.

Mysterio appeared on Talking Smack and provided an update on his injury.

"There's no reason why I won't be back to the ring soon," said Mysterio. "I was a bit concerned in the beginning since the procedure [post surgery] was slow and it took time for me to recuperate. But, I'm already at 99 percent. So, I'm looking for bigger things to come," added the former WWE Champion.

Mysterio also addressed the storyline involving Murphy and his daughter, Aalyah Mysterio.

"There's a twist and turn now with Murphy trying to get on my daughter's side, which I take issue with. With Seth [Rollins] and Murphy also on SmackDown, we can finish something we began on Raw. While I want to get done with it, [this rivalry] will continue until its over."

When asked how it felt to be back on the blue brand, Mysterio revealed that he wore a blue mask for a reason on this week's episode of SmackDown.



"This [SmackDown] has been my home for so many years. I feel like I'm back home. This is where Rey was introduced to a worldwide audience for the first time. It brings back some really good memories."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Talking Smack with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.