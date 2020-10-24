Rhino won the "Call Your Shot" Battle Royal at tonight's Impact Bound for Glory. He will now get a title shot of his choosing in the future.

Another stipulation in this match was if Heath or Rhino won, then Heath wins a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. If neither won, Rhino was fired, and Heath is gone for good. Since Rhino won, he stays with the company, and Heath is now full-time with Impact.

Other participants in the match included: Shawn Daivari, Swoggle, James Storm, Reno Scum, Crazzy Steve, Sami Callihan, Kiera Hogan, Acey Romero, Alisha Edwards, Brian Myers, Havok, Heath, Hernandez, Larry D, Taya Valkyrie, Tenille Dashwood, Tommy Dreamer, and Fallah Bahh.

