Rich Swann won the Impact World Championship against Eric Young at tonight's Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory.
After a hard-hitting match, Swan finally hit a phoenix splash to put Young away via pinfall. Post-match, a number of wrestlers came out to the ring to congratulate Swann. This is Swann's first title reign as Impact World Champion.
You can see the title change in the images below:
.@GottaGetSwann taking it to the World Class Maniac. #BFG2020— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 25, 2020
Order HERE: https://t.co/k6FQZR0uhy pic.twitter.com/fJrJfFw1Vw
TOP ROPE WHEELBARROW NECKBREAKER BY @TheEricYoung! #BFG2020— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 25, 2020
Order HERE: https://t.co/k6FQZR0uhy pic.twitter.com/kfrOWP5ax8
.@GottaGetSwann IS FIGHTING BACK! #BFG2020— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 25, 2020
Order HERE: https://t.co/k6FQZR0uhy pic.twitter.com/bp8HjeotZX
.@TheEricYoung had the handspring cutter scouted. #BFG2020— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 25, 2020
Order HERE: https://t.co/k6FQZR0uhy pic.twitter.com/TdqhVuz0aY
AND NEW IMPACT World Champion - @GottaGetSwann!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 25, 2020
Order HERE: https://t.co/k6FQZR0uhy pic.twitter.com/Nx04iwwwy1
.@GottaGetSwann is BOUND FOR GLORY. #BFG2020 pic.twitter.com/q0HvsvEoee— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 25, 2020