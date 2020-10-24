Rich Swann won the Impact World Championship against Eric Young at tonight's Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory.

After a hard-hitting match, Swan finally hit a phoenix splash to put Young away via pinfall. Post-match, a number of wrestlers came out to the ring to congratulate Swann. This is Swann's first title reign as Impact World Champion.

