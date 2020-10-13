Ricochet took to Twitter today and commented on how he paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero during his win over Cedric Alexander on this week's RAW.

The match on RAW saw Ricochet win by DQ after tossing a steel chair to Alexander and making it look like Alexander had knocked him down with the chair. Per the stipulation, The Hurt Business can no longer have dealings with Ricochet. He had to join the group if he lost the match.

"It's no secret that Eddie Guerrero was an inspiration to me and SO MANY before and after me. So it was an honor to be able to pay homage to an all time great. [folded hands emoji] #ThankYouEddie," Ricochet wrote on Twitter.

Ricochet is now alone on the RAW brand after Apollo Crews was drafted to SmackDown and Mustafa Ali is leading RETRIBUTION.

You can see Ricochet's related tweets below: