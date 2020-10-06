WWE RAW Superstar Riddick Moss has been competing with a torn ACL.

Moss took to Instagram this week and revealed that he's been wrestling for the past two months with a torn ACL. He will be out of action for some time, but there's no word yet on how long.

"Over the past 2 months, Riddick Moss has gone undefeated in both #RawUnderground and the #WWEThunderdome, showing elite power, speed, agility, and explosion. While training, I've squatted 500, deadlifted 600, and broad jumped over 10'. I have done all of this with a torn ACL," Moss wrote. "When you have such high expectations for yourself, it's hard to exceed them. But damn... even I was impressed with Riddy Mo on this one. 100% real talk, I don't know of anyone else who could've done all of this.

"I am everything I've said I am - best athlete in the industry, Baddest MoFo on the Show, and a true Outlier. It speaks to my unmatched training, world-class athleticism, and extraordinary toughness. In other words, it's a testament to the Riddick Regimen. And if you didn't already believe in the Regimen, just wait til you see THIS comeback."

Moss last wrestled on the October 1 WWE Main Event episode, defeating Erik of The Viking Raiders. He also defeated Erik on RAW Underground the week before. Moss has worked several Main Event and RAW Underground matches since August.

Stay tuned for updates on Moss' status.