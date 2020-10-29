As noted earlier, WWE is now billing Matt Riddle by just his last name. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon reportedly made the decision to drop Riddle's first name just today. The WWE RAW roster and Riddle's individual profile page have been updated to reflect the change.

The name change was met with significant criticism from fans on social media. Riddle took to Twitter tonight and reacted to the name change and the feedback from fans, telling them that he prefers to go by just his last name.

"People it's okay I've been called Riddle most my life, I actually prefer it and it's my real last name [shaka sign emoji] #bro #stallion #RIDDLE," he wrote.

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for Riddle as we get closer to Survivor Series. He was drafted to RAW from SmackDown in the 2020 WWE Draft, and lost a Survivor Series qualifier for Team RAW to Sheamus on this week's show.

Stay tuned for more on Riddle. You can see his full tweet below: