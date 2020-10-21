Ring of Honor officially announced EC3's debut this afternoon.

As noted, EC3 made his official ROH debut on ROH TV this past weekend with an in-ring promo and challenge to the roster. He later ran into Shane Taylor and The Soldiers of Savagery backstage, when The Briscoes showed up to even the odds and stand with EC3 to set up a six-man tag team match.

The six-man match has not been officially confirmed as of this writing, but the new announcement from ROH teases that it will happen down the line.

Below is ROH's full announcement on EC3's debut, along with footage:

EC3 ARRIVES, HEATED CONFRONTATION INVOLVING SHANE TAYLOR, SOS, BRISCOES FOLLOWS EC3 has arrived in Ring of Honor and he didn't waste any time making his presence felt. Videos teasing EC3's debut in ROH have been airing on ROH TV and social media the past few weeks. On this past weekend's episode of "Ring of Honor Wrestling," EC3 entered the ring to deliver his mission statement. "I'm not here to wrestle. I am here to fight," EC3 said. "I am here to seek out the greatest competition this planet knows, and I want to fight them. I want to punch, kick, scratch, claw. I want to bring total frickin' war, von Clausewitz-style, to anybody and everybody." EC3 specifically mentioned the Briscoes, Jay Lethal, Dragon Lee and RUSH, and said they were synonymous with the best wrestling on the planet, but he questioned whether that's a fact or merely self praise. "Honor. I will put that word to the test," he said. "You've been warned." EC3 didn't have to wait long to get a response. After he made his way backstage, he was confronted by Shane Taylor, who was accompanied by The Soldiers of Savagery. Taylor suggested that EC3 disrespected him by not mentioning his name among the ROH greats. Taylor said ROH is his house. Jay and Mark Briscoe heard Taylor's remarks and took issue with him calling ROH his house.

After a heated verbal exchange between Taylor and the Briscoes, Jay proposed a six-man tag match pitting Taylor and SOS against him, Mark and EC3. Taylor said they'd be happy to do it anytime. After Taylor and SOS exited, EC3 and the Briscoes exchanged nods. There has been no word from ROH officials regarding whether this match will be signed.