A video package is shown highlighting the ROH Pure Championship Tournament after the usual ROH signature video package.

Quinn McKay checks in backstage and recaps Fred Yehi defeating Silas Young and Josh Woods defeating Kenny King to advance in the ROH Pure Championship Tournament last week.

A video package is shown on Rust Taylor and Tracy Williams.

Rust Taylor and Tracy Williams make their entrances.

ROH Pure Championship Tournament Block A - Round 1 Match: Tracy Williams vs. Rust Taylor

Williams backs Taylor to the ropes. Taylor backs Williams to the corner. Williams backs Taylor to the corner. They lock up. Williams locks in an arm-lock on Taylor. Taylor turns it into a wrist-lock on Williams. Williams hits a snapmare on Taylor. Taylor eventually connects with a series of kicks on Williams. Williams goes for a clothesline, Taylor reverses it into an arm-drag. Taylor kicks Williams. Williams clotheslines Taylor. Williams pins Taylor for a two count. Williams goes for a cross-face, Taylor rolls out of it. Williams hits a Piledriver on Taylor. Williams locks in a cross-face on Taylor. Taylor taps out.

Winner: Tracy Williams

A video package is shown on Tony Deppen and PJ Black.

Tony Deppen makes his entrance. PJ Black makes his entrance accompanied by Brian Johnson.

ROH Pure Championship Tournament Block B - Round 1 Match: Tony Deppen vs. PJ Black

After a brief back and forth, Black locks in a headlock on Deppen. Deppen sends Black to the ropes. Black hits a shoulder block on Deppen. Later in the match, Deppen hits a Senton to the outside on Black. Deppen rolls Black back into the ring. Deppen ascends the turnbuckles. Deppen hits a Double Stomp from off the top rope on Black. Deppen pins Black for a two count. Deppen and Black exchange forearms. Black hits a Pump-Handle Cutter on Deppen. Black pins Deppen for a one count. Black hits a Modified DDT on Deppen. Black pins Deppen for a two count. Black hits a Crucifix Driver on Deppen. Black pins Deppen for the win to advance in the tournament.

Winner: PJ Black

