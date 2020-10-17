A video package is shown highlighting the ROH Pure Championship Tournament before the usual ROH signature video package.

Quinn McKay checks in backstage and recaps Tracy Williams defeating Rust Taylor PJ Black defeating Tony Deppen to advance in the ROH Pure Championship Tournament last week.

A video package is shown on Jay Lethal and David Finlay.

ROH Tag Team Champion Jay Lethal and David Finlay make their entrances.

ROH Pure Championship Tournament Block A - Semi-Final Match: Jay Lethal vs. David Finlay

They exchange wrist-locks. Finlay takes Lethal to the mat with a single-leg takedown. Later in the match, Lethal hits a scoop slam on Finlay. Lethal ascends the turnbuckles. Lethal jumps off the top turnbuckle as Finlay runs towards him, Lethal lands on his feet. Lethal approaches Finlay in the corner. Finlay connects with a knee to Lethal. Finlay spears Lethal. Finlay pins Lethal for a two count. Finlay locks in a Modified Leg-Lock submission on Lethal. Lethal uses one of his three allowed rope breaks to stop the submission attempt. The fight spills to the apron. Finlay gets Lethal on his shoulders.

Lethal gets out of it. Lethal connects with a springboard dropkick to send Finlay to ringside. Lethal hits a Suicide Dive on Finlay at ringside. Lethal rolls Finlay back into the ring. Lethal ascends the turnbuckles once more. Lethal jumps off the top turnbuckle as Finlay gets his boot up, Lethal catches Finlay's boot. Lethal goes for a Figure Four Leg-Lock, Finlay reverses it into a roll up for a a two count. Lethal ducks a clothesline attempt by Finlay. Lethal hits his Lethal Injection finisher on Finlay. Lethal pins Finlay for the win with only two seconds remaining to advance.

Winner: Jay Lethal

A video package is shown on Jonathan Gresham and Matt Sydal.

ROH Tag Team Champion Jonathan Gresham and Matt Sydal make their entrances.

ROH Pure Championship Tournament Block B - Semi-Final Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Matt Sydal

They lock up. Gresham takes Sydal to the mat with an arm-drag. Gresham and Sydal eventually exchange chops. Sydal kicks Gresham in the chest. Sydal attempts to lock in a Cobra Clutch on Gresham, Gresham gets out of it. Gresham hits a stunner on Sydal. Gresham connects with an Ensiguri on Sydal. Gresham rolls Sydal up for a two count. Sydal rolls Gresham up for a two count. Gresham rolls Sydal up for another two count. Sydal connects with a kick to the side of the head of Gresham. Gresham kicks Sydal. Gresham locks in a Surfboard Ankle-Breaker on Sydal. Sydal taps out. Gresham advances.

Winner: Jonathan Gresham

They hype next week's show as this one comes to a close.