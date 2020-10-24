

Quinn McKay checks in backstage after the usual ROH signature video package. McKay recaps Jay Lethal defeating David Finlay and Jonathan Gresham defeating Matt Sydal last week to advance in the ROH Pure Championship Tournament.

Highlights are shown of Matt Taven attacking Vincent.

A video package is shown on Fred Yehi and Tracy Williams.

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman check in on commentary as Fred Yehi makes his entrance. Tracy Williams makes his entrance.

ROH Pure Championship Tournament Block A - Semi-Final Match: Fred Yehi vs. Tracy Williams

Yehi locks in a wrist-lock on Williams. Yehi takes Williams to the mat with a headlock takeover. Williams eventually connects with a back elbow to the face of Yehi. Williams sits down on the top turnbuckle. Yehi chops Williams. Williams hits DDTs Yehi on the top turnbuckle. Williams pins Yehi for a two count. Williams goes for a cross-face, Yehi blocks it with his hand.

Williams hits a Piledriver on Yehi. Williams pins Yehi for a two count, Yehi breaks it with his third and final allowed rope break. Williams locks in a cross-face on Yehi. Yehi gets to the ropes and pulls himself up and into the ropes. Williams locks in a Dragon Sleeper in the ropes on Yehi. Yehi taps out.

Winner: Tracy Williams

EC3 makes his entrance for an in-ring promo. EC3 questions if honor is real because there is no honor in what they do. EC3 talks about how they are told what to do their entire lives. Ec3 talks about not being there to wrestle, but to fight and he is seeking out the greatest competition. EC3 talks about Ring Of Honor, and how he will put that name to the test. EC3 says that they've been warned.

Shane Taylor confronts EC3 backstage. Taylor says he thinks people should wipe their feet before they come into his house. The Briscoes confront Taylor, questioning him calling it his house. A challenge is made for The Briscoes to team with EC3 against Shane Taylor & S.O.S. at some point.

A video package is shown on Josh Woods and PJ Black.

Josh Woods (with Silas Young) and PJ Black (with Brian Johnson) make their entrances.

ROH Pure Championship Tournament Block B - Semi-Final Match: Josh Woods vs. PJ Black

Woods takes Black to the mat. Black locks in a wrist-lock. Woods reverses it into a pin attempt for a one count. Later in the match, Black stomps on the back of Woods. Black hits a cross-body on Woods in the corner. Black ascends the turnbuckles. Woods runs towards Black. Black jumps off the turnbuckle and over Woods.

Black kicks Woods in the face. Woods connects with a knee strike to Black. Black hits a back elbow on Woods. Black hits a German Suplex on Black. Woods pins Black for a two count. Woods goes for a cross-arm breaker, Black turns into a pin attempt for a one count. Woods locks in a Grapevine Ankle-Lock on Black. Black taps out.

Winner: Josh Woods

They hype next week's show as this one comes to a close.