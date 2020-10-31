

A video package is shown highlighting the ROH Pure Championship Tournament prior to the usual ROH signature video package.

Quinn McKay checks in backstage and recaps Tracy Williams defeating Fred Yehi and Josh Woods defeating PJ Black to advance in the ROH Pure Championship Tournament.

A video package is shown on Josh Woods and Jonathan Gresham.

Josh Woods (with Silas Young) and ROH Tag Team Champion Jonathan Gresham make their entrances. This match will have a 30-Minute Time Limit.

ROH Pure Championship Tournament Semi-Final Match:

Jonathan Gresham vs. Josh Woods

Gresham goes for a single-leg takedown, Woods stops it from happening. Woods eventually hits a pair of Gut-Wrench Slams on Gresham. Woods goes for another Gut-Wrench but his arm gives out. Gresham locks in an Octopus Stretch on Woods. Gresham connects with several forearms to the head of Woods. Woods gets out of the submission with Samoan Drop on Gresham. Gresham ducks a clothesline attempt by Woods. Gresham goes for an Okada Roll, Woods holds onto the ropes to block it. Gresham grabs the knee of Woods and twists it. Gresham goes for a Figure Four, Woods boots him away. Gresham goes for an inside cradle on Woods. Gresham and Woods continuously reverse the momentum of the roll-up, with Woods getting the upper hand and a two count. Gresham hits a Sunset Flip on Woods. Gresham pins Woods for the three count to advance to the Finals.

Winner: Jonathan Gresham

Mat Taven begins to make his entrance. Vincent attacks Taven from behind. They fight to the ringside area. Vincent hits a cutter on Taven at ringside. Vincent pulls a table out from under the ring and sets it up. Vincent sets Taven on the table and pulls a purple ladder out from under the ring. Vincent ascends the ladder. Vincent hits a Senton from off the ladder on to Taven through the table.

A video package is shown recapping EC3's Ring Of Honor debut.

Tracy Williams and ROH Tag Team Champion Jay Lethal make their entrances. This match will have 30-Minute Time Limit.

ROH Pure Championship Tournament Semi-Final Match:

Jay Lethal vs. Tracy Williams

They lock up. Williams pushes Lethal to the corner. Williams eventually strikes and chops Lethal. Williams ducks an Ensiguri from Lethal. Lethal grabs the wrist of Williams and pulls him to the mat. Lethal ascends the turnbuckles. Lethal hits an Elbow Drop from off the top rope on Williams. Williams grabs Lethal by the tights before he can hit his Lethal Injection finisher. Lethal connects with a back elbow to Williams. Lethal hits an Ensiguri on Williams. Lethal goes for his Lethal Injection finisher again. Williams catches Lethal in a Rear Naked Choke. Lethal rolls backward on to Williams for a two count. Williams switches to a cross-face. Lethal taps out. Williams advances to the Finals.

Winner: Tracy Williams

