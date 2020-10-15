Ring of Honor is expected to not use any performers that were part of last weekend's GCW The Collective for its current set of TV Tapings due to concerns over COVID-19, POST Wrestling reports.

Danhausen was one talent that was recently sent home because he was at last weekend's events. He shared the news on Twitter, explaining how ROH is being "extra safe and responsible" to send him home.

Danhaunsen also revealed that he was tested twice for the coronavirus and was negative both times.

He tweeted the following, "Hello, I was tested Tuesday morning and my results were negative, I was just given another test today and was also negative. As an abundance of precaution @ringofhonor is being extra safe and responsible and I am going home today. Thank you for having me & caring about our safety."

The following statement was issued by ROH COO Joe Koff about the situation:

While Ring of Honor does not publicly discuss specific internal decisions, ROH is taking every measure to preserve the integrity of its rigorous health and safety protocol for the upcoming tapings.

Below is Danhausen's tweet: