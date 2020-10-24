Impact Wrestling has signed X-Division Champion Rohit Raju to a new, multi-year deal, according to PWInsider.

Raju debuted for the company in 2017, and won the X-Division Championship in August.

"Well obviously my contract was coming up, and the main thing for me is that I just finally started to break ground at Impact," Raju told PWInsider. "I know I was really the low man on the totem pole for years, nothing seemed like it was going to be happening for me and finally the ball came into my court and I decided to run with it, and I think it's been pretty good so far. I'm a different type of X-Division Champion — not all people are a fan of it, and that's fine, you know I don't really care either way, however I like to do something different, I like to be different, I like to have a different approach.

"I feel like I'm very entertaining as X-Division Champion and I can get under people's skin, which is fantastic in my book. So I'm finally starting to build my brand and I want to continue to build my brand in a place where I have been very comfortable wrestling, plus I like a lot of people there, and dislike a lot of people there like the people coming after my X-Division Title, but I think it was a good move for me, a smart move. Now it's time to build a brand, make a name for myself in the world of professional wrestling and now it's finally time to have eyes on me and people realize, 'Hey, this guy can do stuff in the ring, but he can also work on the mic and he's the complete package.' So it's my time to shine and I feel like Impact is the place to be for me right now."

Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory starts tonight at 7 pm ET with the Pre-Show, and the main card at 8 pm ET on FITE and traditional PPV. Wrestling Inc. will have complete coverage of the show.

Raju is scheduled to defend his title against Jordynne Grace, Chris Bey, TJP, Trey Miguel, and Willie Mack.