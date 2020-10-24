WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has doubled down on the warning he delivered to The Usos during the closing segment of this week's Friday Night SmackDown.

"If you disrespect the Head of the Table...then you shouldn't have a place at HIS table. Actions have consequences and I will make you understand. #HIAC #Smackdown #TribalChief," Reigns tweeted after SmackDown went off the air.

A few days ahead of their "I Quit Match" inside Hell in a Cell, Reigns made it clear to Jey Uso that he and his brother, Jimmy Uso, would have to fall in line and obey The Tribal Chief or face the consequences -- be discarded from the Samoan Dynasty.

"If you make me say 'I Quit,' I am no longer the face of the WWE, the Universal Champion, or the provider of our bloodline.

"[But] When I make you quit, you will fall in line, take orders, acknowledge and respect me for who I am in the WWE, and all that I do for our family," Reigns told Jey Uso on Friday.

Reigns added that The Usos' wives and children will also be "out of the family" for disrespecting The Tribal Chief.

"If you can't [do all those things], then you're out. Not just you, your brother's out too. Your wives, children, and children's children are all out of the family too."

The segment ended with Jey yelling, "Who you, Who you to decide that?"

Raw Superstar Naomi, the wife of Jimmy Uso, reacted to Reigns' promo on Twitter.

"I'm home minding my business and folks still coming for me," tweeted the former two-time SmackDown Women's Champion.

Reigns and Jey Uso will collide in the first-ever "I Quit Match" inside a Hell in a Cell structure on Sunday.

