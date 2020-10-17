The After The Bell Podcast with Corey Graves, which was previously an audio-based podcast airing on various platforms, is moving to the WWE Network as a full-on-video podcast. Graves' first guest will be Roman Reigns, the reigning WWE Universal Champion.

The inaugural episode, featuring an interview with Reigns, will air on Wednesday, October 21, a few days before the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event. Last month, Reigns appeared on the podcast after winning the Universal title at Payback. It's unclear if the same podcast will be aired in video.

As per WWE Network News, this will be the first After the Bell episode released completely on video, although several video clips have been uploaded to YouTube in the past.

The report also noted that past editions of the Graves-hosted podcast might also be added to the archives on the WWE Network.

After The Bell will join Uncool with Alexa Bliss, the Swerve City Podcast, and Notsam Wrestling Podcast as other interview-based podcasts on the WWE Network. However, the New Day's podcast has yet to be moved to the podcast section of the WWE Network.

Find below the official synopsis for the first WWE Network edition of After The Bell:

Days before the Universal Champion faces off against his own cousin, The Big Dog stops by the podcast to talk about his new attitude and what it takes to be the leader of the locker room.