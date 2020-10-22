WWE has announced that on this week's Friday Night SmackDown, Universal Champion Roman Reigns will reveal the consequences for the Universal Title Hell in a Cell "I Quit" Match with Jey Uso.

As a reminder, Friday Night SmackDown will be airing at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.

Below is WWE's full announcement:

The long-standing family rivalry between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso was only intensified when Uso refused to acknowledge his cousin as The Tribal Chief. And now, following a vicious altercation between them last week on the season premiere of SmackDown, The Big Dog will reveal the consequences for what he's promised will be the highest stakes in WWE history. What will Reigns have to say before their Universal Championship Hell in a Cell "I Quit" Match this Sunday on the award-winning WWE Network? Will his reveal bring Uso closer to bending the knee to his Tribal Chief? Find out when Friday Night SmackDown airs tomorrow at 8/7 C on FSI.

The Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will air live this Sunday, October 25 from WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando. As of this writing, below is the confirmed card:

Hell In a Cell for the WWE Title

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

"I Quit" Hell In a Cell for the WWE Universal Title

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Hell In a Cell for the SmackDown Women's Title

Sasha Banks vs. Bayley (c)

Elias vs. Jeff Hardy

