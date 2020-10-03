On last night's WWE SmackDown, commentary indicated WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso would have a rematch inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

Reigns told Jey during last night's in-ring opening segment that their next match will have the highest stakes in WWE. He warned Jey not to accept the challenge because there will be real consequences, but Jey accepted anyway.

On today's Talking Smack, Jey appeared as one of the special guests and Kayla Braxton informed him that match against Reigns is now official, and it will be for the title.

After the announcement, Jey spoke about their first match at last month's Clash of Champions, and seeing him again later this month.

"Everyone seen what happened Sunday," Jey said about Reigns' actions at Clash of Champions. "He gonna come out here and say I disrespected the family, he disrespected me — he embarrassed me. So, he didn't hit a switch, he hit a real nerve, uce. ... You, Joe, you hit a real nerve, uce. I'm gonna see you at Hell in a Cell."

The WWE Hell In a Cell PPV takes place on October 25 from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.