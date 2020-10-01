- As seen above, Ronda Rousey recently released footage from her encounter with former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette at the WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" event in 2018, the night before her SummerSlam 2018 match with Alexa Bliss. Rousey and husband Travis Browne were sneaking into Takeover to catch some of the action when Arquette gave her some praise for what she had been doing in WWE.

"Everything you've been doing is so incredible, just amazing. Oh, you're doing great," Arquette told Rousey the night before the captured the RAW Women's Title from Bliss.

- The Heritage Cup Tournament will kick off today at 3pm ET during the new WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. Pete Dunne will be the special referee for the first round match between Alexander Wolfe and Noam Dar.

There will also be a Triple Threat with three participants to be announced, which will determine the 8th and final competitor in the tournament.

Stay tuned for news and full coverage from today's NXT UK episode.

- We noted earlier in the week that indie veteran Pineapple Pete (Sugar Dunkerton) was one of the extras who Bianca Belair ran against in her vignette on this week's RAW. The other two runners were played by indie wrestlers Nick Stanley and Skyler Moore.

Like Pete, Moore has also competed for AEW this year. Stanley appeared as a RAW Underground competitor last month and lost to Braun Strowman.