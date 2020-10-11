Rob Van Dam revealed what he thought of WWE Superstar Seth Rollins after a fan asked him on Twitter.

The fan tweeted the question, "@TherealRVD I've heard how Seth Rollins and his friends looked up to you so much...what is your opinion on Seth?"

Van Dam called Seth a good wrestler but added he has to be because Vince McMahon thinks he is.

His full reply was, "I think he's a great wrestler. You gotta be if @VinceMcMahon thinks you are."

As we reported in September, RVD and Katie Forbes left Impact Wrestling due to their current storylines ending.

Recently in an interview with Pro Wrestling Junkies,, Rob Van Dam revealed that he was working with WWE on a couple of projects.

Below you can see the interaction: