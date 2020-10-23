Salina de la Renta has been revealed as the "inside man" that has helped the CONTRA Unit run wild over MLW for the past two years.

The shocking storyline development was revealed by Konnan on the latest episode of MLW Pulp FUSION, which you can see above.

The storyline is that Konnan was once in possession of de la Renta's phone. He alleged that Salina and her Promociones Dorado have been struggling with finances, and owned a lot of "dangerous people" money. Salina, after a mysterious absence from MLW, teased in June that she had done something shocking. Now it's been revealed that she has given CONTRA Unit access to MLW's arenas, production infrastructure and corporation.

MLW has announced that de la Renta is now under investigation. They noted in a website announcement today that officials are pursuing all leads as the investigation continues, and that Salina may face heavy sanctions and fines.

"All options are on the table, including suspending her license to promote in MLW," said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

Bauer also responded to the reveal on Twitter and called Salina a traitor.

"Traitor. There will be consquences for @salinadelarenta & Promociones Dorado," he wrote.

Salina responded and said it's just business.

She wrote, "I'm not a traitor Court. You of all people should know that business is business. Nothing personal. [winking face emoji]"

