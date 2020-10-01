New WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn really enjoyed the Triple Threat Ladder Match with AJ Styles and former champion Jeff Hardy at the recent WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

Zayn took to Twitter today and commented on the match from last Sunday's pay-per-view, which saw him become the undisputed champion by grabbing both titles from above the ring - the actual title held by Hardy, and the title Zayn has had since he was stripped of it earlier this year due to a hiatus. Sami said this might be his favorite televised match from the past 3-4 years.

"Maybe I'm still riding high due to not having wrestled much in a while, but I think the 3-way ladder match against Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles from #ClashOfChampions2020 this past Sunday might be my favorite televised match I've had in about 3-4 years," Sami wrote.

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for Zayn now that he is champion once again, but we will keep you updated.

You can see his full tweet below: