WWE reminded fans that this week's SmackDown will be airing on FS1 instead of FOX. The company's tweet included a graphic of all the current champions on SmackDown except Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.

Sami Zayn replied to WWE's tweet with the following, "Great pic of all the champions on Smackdown!"

He won the title last month at Clash of Champions after defeating Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles in a Triple Threat Ladder Match.

As noted, Sami spoke with Metro UK about how it was Jamie Noble who came up with the ending of the ladder match at Clash of Champions.

Below you can see his reply: