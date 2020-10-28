Tonight's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc episode saw NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar pay tribute to Rey Mysterio.
Escobar defeated Jake Atlas in a non-title match on tonight's Halloween Havoc special. Escobar, who wrestled with half of his face painted like the "Day of the Dead" look, paid tribute to Mysterio by sporting a look similar to Rey's look for his famous WCW Halloween Havoc 1997 match against WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.
Escobar tweeted about paying homage to Mysterio, and responded to a photo Dominik Mysterio posted of his father's gear. Rey responded to Escobar's tribute, congratulated him on tonight's win, and gave him a show of respect for the tribute.
Above is video from tonight's non-title match between Escobar and Atlas, and below are related posts from Escobar and The Mysterios:
