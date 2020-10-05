Former WWE Producer and wrestling veteran Sarah Stock was arrested on Sunday morning in Evansville, Indiana, according to PWInsider.

Court records show that Stock was charged with aggravated battery, disorderly conduct, public intoxication by alcohol, and resisting law enforcement. She was booked into jail by the Vandenburgh County Sheriff's Department at 4:25am on Sunday, October 4, and has already been released.

Stock was furloughed from her WWE job back in April due to COVID-19, but was officially released from the job last month. She was originally hired by WWE back in 2015 after a successful in-ring career.

Stay tuned for more on the arrest. Stock has a YouTube channel where she livestreams and shows footage from her "van life" travels. Below is a video that she streamed on October 3, along with a recent "van life" clip: