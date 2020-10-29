WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks took to Twitter to list her accomplishments and ask fans what she should do next.

Banks tweeted tonight, how she is more than a star and there is nothing she can't do from the WWE Universe to a galaxy far far away (as noted, she's appearing in the second season of The Mandalorian).

Her full tweet was the following, "From the WWE universe to a galaxy far far away, I am more than a star & there's nothing I can't do! Boss of the women's division, Smackdown champion, what should I add to the list next?"

WWE on FOX replied to her tweet, "It's @SashaBanksWWE's W?o?r?l?d? galaxy, we're just living in it."

Sasha Banks recently won the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at Hell In a Cell.

The Mandalorian season two begins streaming tomorrow, October 30 on Disney Plus.